Kyrgyzstan forecasts budget surplus in 2026, modest deficit in 2027

Photo: Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development

Kyrgyzstan is forecast to maintain moderate economic growth through 2027, with GDP rising by 5.6 percent in 2026 and 5.4 percent in 2027. Inflation is projected to gradually decline but remain near the upper end of the central bank’s target.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register