UK-to-Azerbaijan remittances climb, defying regional trends

Azerbaijan saw a decline in remittance flows both to and from the UK in Q1 2025, reflecting broader contraction trends in cross-border transfers. Total remittances abroad dropped by 14.3%, while inflows to Azerbaijan fell by over 22%, signaling potential shifts in household income patterns or external economic pressures.

