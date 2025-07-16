Bulgaria’s foreign minister takes part in EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Georg Georgiev participated in the regular monthly meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council held in Brussels, Trend reports citing the Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria.

The foreign ministers discussed a wide range of issues on the EU’s foreign policy agenda, including war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, developments in Georgia, the future of the Mediterranean Pact, as well as the EU’s relations with Latin America and other partner countries.

The meeting began with the traditional video conference participation of Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, who updated his European colleagues on the latest developments in his country and current diplomatic efforts. In his speech, Minister Georgiev emphasized the need to continue the sanctions regime against Russia and to maintain comprehensive support for Ukraine. He also highlighted the strategic importance of initiatives aimed at strengthening security in the Black Sea region, in which Bulgaria plays an active role.

The Council also discussed the humanitarian situation in the Middle East, including the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Topics included a review of Article 2 of the Association Agreement with Israel and possibilities for a ceasefire.

“Given the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, we consider it imperative to open all crossing points to ensure humanitarian aid reaches the civilian population. We welcome the agreements between the EU and Israel on this matter,” stated the Bulgarian foreign minister.

He also stressed the need for the full and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages as a key condition for achieving a lasting end to the conflict. Minister Georgiev expressed Bulgaria’s full support for the activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding Iran’s compliance with nuclear commitments following the latest escalation of tensions in the region.

The meeting also reviewed the future of the Mediterranean Pact and ongoing reforms within the Union for the Mediterranean, as a follow-up to the meeting of EU foreign ministers and Southern Neighborhood countries held on July 14, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel