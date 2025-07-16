Ulviyya Mahmud presented the Azerbaijani kamancha to the Museu de la Música de Barcelona (PHOTO)

Yesterday, Ulviyya Mahmud, Editor-in-Chief of NARGIS Magazine, together with a representative of Casa Azerbaiyán in Barcelona, visited Museu de la Música de Barcelona, where she presented the Azerbaijani national musical instrument kamancha to the director of the museum, Jordi Alomar i Payeras. This visit was part of a cultural dialogue that began on July 4, when NARGIS Magazine, with the help of Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora, held a special evening at the historic Palau Dalmases in Barcelona to present the book "Əlifba. A Cultural Alphabet."

The kamancha was crafted by the Head of the Scientific Research Laboratory for the Improvement and Restoration of National Musical Instruments at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Mammadali Mammadov. The gifted kamancha was brought especially for the museum and is the first Azerbaijani national instrument in the Museu de la Música de Barcelona.