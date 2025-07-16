Bosnian minister hails UK as key strategic partner (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. In Sarajevo, the Deputy Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina for Policy and Plans, Slaven Galić, received the Defence Attaché of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Brigadier Edward Taylor, Trend reports citing the Bosnian Defense Ministry.

On behalf of the Ministry of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Minister Galić extended a warm welcome and, at the beginning of the meeting, emphasized that the European Union, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom are strategic partners of Bosnia and Herzegovina, adding that he welcomes every visit from their representatives.

“It is a great honor for us to host representatives of the United Kingdom today, whose contribution to bilateral military cooperation we highly value. Your presence here confirms the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to enhancing the defence sector through open dialogue, expert exchange, and constructive cooperation. We are confident that today’s meeting will further strengthen the friendly ties between our institutions and open new opportunities for developing joint initiatives,” Deputy Galić said during the meeting.

The UK Defence Attaché, Brigadier Edward Taylor, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and his hope for continued successful cooperation in the field of defence and the implementation of joint projects within the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The meeting once again reaffirmed the Ministry of Defence of BiH’s dedication to strengthening international partnerships based on trust, shared values, and a vision of a stable and secure environment.

