Chinese industrial titans power Kazakhstan’s rebar production revolution

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Kazakhstan’s Qarmet signed a partnership agreement with Beijing Shougang International Engineering and Power China during the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to China. The project includes building a new rolling mill to increase output, cut carbon emissions, and digitalize processes, with production starting in 2026 and aiming to fully replace imported construction metal products.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register