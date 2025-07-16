Chinese industrial titans power Kazakhstan’s rebar production revolution
Photo: Artificial Intelligence
Kazakhstan’s Qarmet signed a partnership agreement with Beijing Shougang International Engineering and Power China during the Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to China. The project includes building a new rolling mill to increase output, cut carbon emissions, and digitalize processes, with production starting in 2026 and aiming to fully replace imported construction metal products.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy