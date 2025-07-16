Kazakh wheat lands in Vietnam through China’s expansive rail network
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Over 15,000 tons of Kazakh wheat were exported to Vietnam by rail via China between May and July 2025. Eight grain trains were dispatched from Kazakhstan’s Akmola Region, with deliveries reaching Vietnam’s Haiphong port through the Dostyk and Altynkol border crossings.
