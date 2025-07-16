Winners of the She’s Next initiative supported by Birbank Biznes announced

The third wave of the global initiative “She’s Next Empowered by Visa,” aimed at supporting the development of women’s entrepreneurship, has concluded in Azerbaijan. The project was carried out through a partnership between Birbank Biznes, one of the market leaders in banking and business services, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments.

The project, which began on May 16, 2025, and lasted nearly three months, featured an educational and competition program called “Create Your Success Story” for women entrepreneurs. The program was held in two categories: Small and Medium Businesses and Micro Businesses. Over 400 women entrepreneurs applied to participate.

All participants were given free access to online courses on the She’s Next platform. Those who successfully completed the program’s requirements were supported by experienced mentors to prepare for the final stage. The program’s final event took place on July 11, 2025, in Baku. During the event, finalists presented their projects to a professional jury. Based on the presentations, winners were selected in three nominations within each category and awarded cash prizes to support the development of their businesses.

In the Small and Medium Business category, the third place and a prize of 5,000 manat were awarded to Jamila Guliyeva, who is engaged in wholesale and retail sales of cosmetics and household chemicals. The second place and 10,000 manat prize went to Gulara Jumayeva, founder of the cosmetics distributor company Bellabaci. The winner of the category was Turkan Eyyubova with her businesses Coffee 9bar and Street 9bar, receiving the grand prize of 15,000 manat.

The Micro Business category was also marked by strong competition among women entrepreneurs. Third place and 5,000 manat were won by Shelale Ibrahimova, a trainer and consultant on eating disorders. Second place and 10,000 manat were awarded to Nigar Jabiyeva, founder of a training center specializing in development programs for children aged 2 to 6 years. The grand prize of 15,000 manat and the winner’s title in this category were received by Asunta Adigozalova, founder of a natural soap production business using cold pressing technology under the brand “Le miracle d'Asunta”.

During the event, the launch of the first co-branded business card in Azerbaijan by Visa and Birbank Biznes, the She’s Next card, was also announced. Designed specifically for women entrepreneurs, the card offers its holders a range of interesting and valuable benefits.

