Greece, Croatia, Malta and Cyprus hold finance talks

The Statistical Office of Cyprus (CYSTAT) organised a high-level meeting on National Accounts and Government Finance Statistics, which took place on 7 and 8 July 2025 in Nicosia. This event is a continuation of the successful cooperation between the four national statistical offices - Greece, Malta, Croatia and Cyprus, Trend reports via the Croatian Bureau of Statistics.



The first day of the meeting was dedicated to National Accounts and Government Finance Statistics (GFS), where CYSTAT colleagues presented the organisational structure, challenges and plans for the future. Also, the framework of national supply and use tables (SUT) and input and output tables (IOT) was presented, with an overview of the IT tool developed for SUT and IOT and the role of SUT as the basis for macroeconomic projections and decision making.



On the second day of the meeting, representatives of statistical offices presented their experiences in the production of monthly Government Finance Statistics (GFS), including the delimitation of the general government sector, data sources, goals and challenges as well as the importance of monthly GFS data for policy makers.



The Croatian delegation was represented by Lidija Brković, Director General of the Croatian Bureau of Statistics, Suzana Šamec, Director of the Macroeconomic Statistics Directorate, and Marija Kamenski, Head of the International Relations Department.