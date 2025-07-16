Azerbaijani Army holds training-methodical session for fire protection (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. In accordance with the annual activity plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a training-methodical session was held with the chiefs of fire protection services and regular fire protection teams of the types of troops, army corps, formations, and military units of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as fire protection inspectors, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The session at one of the military units under the Main Department of Logistics of the Defense Ministry covered the organization of fire prevention work, theoretical work on fire extinguishing in attics and basements of buildings, and practical work on fire extinguishing in car parks.

Additionally, classes were organized on the duties and rights of the military unit's fire protection team, and on improving the service documents of the fire protection team.

The focus of the session is to foster the skills of fire protection teams and instill practical skills in extinguishing any fires that may occur at military facilities.