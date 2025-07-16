Azerbaijan unveils meat output data for 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Azerbaijan produced 293,500 tons of meat, including poultry, in live weight in the period from January through June of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee shows that meat production is 3.2 tons, or 1.1 percent more than in the same period last year. In the first half of last year, the country produced 290,300 tons of meat in live weight, including poultry.

In addition, the country produced 1.137 million tons of milk, 1.217 billion eggs, 13,400 tons of wool, and 186.2 tons of cocoons in the first half of this year. Compared to the same period in 2024, the production of eggs increased by 2.4 percent, milk by 0.3 percent, wool by 3 percent, and cocoons by 22.2 percent.