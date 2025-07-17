Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province achieves notable increase in product exports

In the first quarter of the current Iranian year, exports from Iran’s Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province totaled about $49 million, showing a more than 13 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The province mainly exported petrochemicals, agricultural goods, home appliances, and steel products to countries including Türkiye, Iraq, India, and Uzbekistan.

