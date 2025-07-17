Iran reports rise in product imports from Russia in early 2025

Iran imported nearly 700,000 tons of goods worth over $350 million from Russia in the three-month period from March to June 2025, marking a rise in value despite a slight drop in volume. Non-oil trade between the two countries also grew significantly year-on-year, with Iran continuing to prioritize the import of essential goods.

