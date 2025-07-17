Tehran slams EU sanctions as unlawful and baseless

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Tehran has condemned the European Council’s new sanctions against Iran, calling them illegal and baseless, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the accusations that Iran supports terrorist activities in Europe are unfounded.

He stressed that the European Union’s move to impose sanctions on Iranian citizens without presenting any evidence runs counter to fundamental human rights principles. According to him, the responsibility for this action lies with the countries that proposed the sanctions.

On July 15, the European Council announced sanctions against one Iranian entity and eight individuals, citing human rights violations and cross-border repression.