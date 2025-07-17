Kazakhstan’s passenger transport sees strong growth in 1H2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan’s transport sector saw a 10.5 percent increase in passenger traffic, totaling 928 million passengers. Road and urban transport dominate with 911.1 million passengers, up 10.7 percent. Air travel grew by 6.1 percent, carrying 7.2 million passengers, while trains served 9.5 million.
