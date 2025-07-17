ASOSAI Board reviews key strategic papers at 62nd session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. At the official session of the 62nd meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board held in Baku, members approved the minutes of the 60th and 61st sessions, Trend reports.

The meeting also reviewed the organization’s 2024 activity and financial reports, as well as the proposed budget plan for 2026–2028.

The agenda included presentations on ASOSAI’s Strategic Plan, cooperation with other regional organizations, annual updates from working groups, and upcoming editions of the ASOSAI Journal.

One of the key items discussed was the election of two new members to the INTOSAI Governing Board for the 2025–2031 term, along with the selection of INTOSAI’s external auditor. The results of the vote are expected to be announced in the coming days.