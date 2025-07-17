INTOSAI determines its external auditor for 2026-2028 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Election to determine the external auditor of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) for 2026–2028 has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

This took place within the framework of the 62nd meeting of the Governing Board of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held today in Baku.

First, representatives nominated their candidacies, and the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) considered eligible were announced. Then the election process began.

According to the election results, South Korea was elected as the external auditor of INTOSAI for 2026–2028 by a majority of the votes of the representatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel