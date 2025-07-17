EU budget plan echoes Lithuania’s demands on energy and nuclear protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The European Commission yesterday released the first package of proposals for the EU’s 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), reflecting two of Lithuania’s core strategic priorities, Trend reports.

Lithuania’s leadership had worked intensively with EU institutions over the past six months, alongside regional partners, to secure support for energy funding and nuclear safety. “I’m pleased that the European Commission understood the importance of the situation and took our proposals seriously,” a senior Lithuanian official stated.

Two central priorities highlighted for Lithuania include:

Sustained and sufficient funding for the decommissioning of the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant, in line with Lithuania’s EU accession commitments.

Stronger EU budget support for energy infrastructure, including the creation of a dedicated funding mechanism for the protection and resilience of critical energy assets.