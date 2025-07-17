Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 17 July 2025 11:11 (UTC +04:00)
Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan arrives in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, arrived in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district as part of his visit to the country, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up at Fuzuli International Airport in honor of Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

At Fuzuli International Airport, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was briefed on Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Lachin International Airports, which were constructed in the territories liberated from occupation.

Will be updated

