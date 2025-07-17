Azerbaijan and Vietnam adopt three-year action plan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijan and Vietnam have approved a comprehensive three-year action plan aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared the news on his X page following a visit to Hanoi.

“In Hanoi, we had productive discussions with Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien, in an atmosphere of mutual trust and friendship. We discussed ways to expand bilateral relations across various sectors,” Shahbazov said.

He added that the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired by the two ministers, concluded with the adoption of an Action Plan for 2025–2027.

The plan outlines 58 concrete measures across 17 areas and is expected to help further develop trade and economic cooperation based on strategic partnership.