Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 17, Trend reports.
According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to July 16.
The official rate for $1 is 580,519 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,059 rials. On July 16, the euro was priced at 677,365 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on July 17
|
Rial on July 16
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
580,519
|
583,045
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
779,407
|
780,964
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
724,366
|
728,326
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
59,709
|
60,022
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
56,555
|
56,998
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
90,449
|
90,757
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
6,754
|
6,782
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
158,072
|
158,760
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
1,900,101
|
1,906,474
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
203,753
|
204,795
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
392,110
|
391,848
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
73,952
|
74,273
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,507,803
|
1,515,003
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
423,455
|
425,157
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
344,828
|
346,848
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
32,509
|
32,571
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
14,423
|
14,492
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
7,419
|
7,470
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
159,483
|
160,177
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
44,284
|
44,473
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
45
|
45
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
378,637
|
380,101
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
154,805
|
155,479
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,543,934
|
1,550,652
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
452,202
|
453,766
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
478,347
|
480,176
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
19,256
|
19,362
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
277
|
278
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
421,932
|
423,690
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
107,018
|
107,638
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
80,884
|
81,268
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,785,474
|
1,789,923
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
136,726
|
137,426
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
417,155
|
420,658
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
818,786
|
822,348
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
675,059
|
677,365
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
109,815
|
110,895
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
214,134
|
214,958
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
35,593
|
35,835
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
8,396
|
8,343
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
177,258
|
178,032
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
341,482
|
342,968
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,017,686
|
1,026,824
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
60,618
|
60,386
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
165,407
|
166,211
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
4,993
|
5,071
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,825 rials and $1 costs 716,190 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 810,141 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,683 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 886,000–889,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1,01–1,04 million rials.