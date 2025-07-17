Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Economy Materials 17 July 2025 09:58 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 17

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 17, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to July 16.

The official rate for $1 is 580,519 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,059 rials. On July 16, the euro was priced at 677,365 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 17

Rial on July 16

1 US dollar

USD

580,519

583,045

1 British pound

GBP

779,407

780,964

1 Swiss franc

CHF

724,366

728,326

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,709

60,022

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,555

56,998

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,449

90,757

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,754

6,782

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,072

158,760

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,900,101

1,906,474

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,753

204,795

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,110

391,848

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,952

74,273

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,507,803

1,515,003

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

423,455

425,157

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

344,828

346,848

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,509

32,571

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,423

14,492

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,419

7,470

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,483

160,177

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,284

44,473

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

378,637

380,101

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,805

155,479

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,543,934

1,550,652

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

452,202

453,766

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,347

480,176

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,256

19,362

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

277

278

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

421,932

423,690

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,018

107,638

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,884

81,268

100 Thai baht

THB

1,785,474

1,789,923

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,726

137,426

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

417,155

420,658

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

818,786

822,348

1 euro

EUR

675,059

677,365

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,815

110,895

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,134

214,958

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,593

35,835

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,396

8,343

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,258

178,032

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,482

342,968

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,017,686

1,026,824

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,618

60,386

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,407

166,211

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,993

5,071

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,825 rials and $1 costs 716,190 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 810,141 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 886,000–889,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1,01–1,04 million rials.

