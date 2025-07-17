Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 17, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 2 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to July 16.

The official rate for $1 is 580,519 rials, while one euro is valued at 675,059 rials. On July 16, the euro was priced at 677,365 rials.

Currency Rial on July 17 Rial on July 16 1 US dollar USD 580,519 583,045 1 British pound GBP 779,407 780,964 1 Swiss franc CHF 724,366 728,326 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,709 60,022 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,555 56,998 1 Danish krone DKK 90,449 90,757 1 Indian rupee INR 6,754 6,782 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,072 158,760 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,900,101 1,906,474 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,753 204,795 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,110 391,848 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,952 74,273 1 Omani rial OMR 1,507,803 1,515,003 1 Canadian dollar CAD 423,455 425,157 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 344,828 346,848 1 South African rand ZAR 32,509 32,571 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,423 14,492 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,419 7,470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,483 160,177 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,284 44,473 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 378,637 380,101 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,805 155,479 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,543,934 1,550,652 1 Singapore dollar SGD 452,202 453,766 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,347 480,176 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,256 19,362 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 277 278 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 421,932 423,690 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,018 107,638 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,884 81,268 100 Thai baht THB 1,785,474 1,789,923 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,726 137,426 1,000 South Korean won KRW 417,155 420,658 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 818,786 822,348 1 euro EUR 675,059 677,365 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,815 110,895 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,134 214,958 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,593 35,835 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,396 8,343 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,258 178,032 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,482 342,968 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,017,686 1,026,824 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,618 60,386 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,407 166,211 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,993 5,071

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,825 rials and $1 costs 716,190 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 810,141 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 886,000–889,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1,01–1,04 million rials.