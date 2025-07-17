Russia expands energy supply chain by doubling Azerbaijani electricity imports

Azerbaijan’s electricity exports to Russia rose 18.2% in volume and 52.7% in value in the first five months of 2025, generating $2.4 million in revenue. Meanwhile, total electricity exports to key regional partners reached 658.1 million kWh worth $37.4 million, underscoring Azerbaijan’s growing role as a regional energy supplier.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register