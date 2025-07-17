Iran’s non-oil exports to Russia see significant Increase

Iran’s non-oil exports to Russia surged by nearly 34% in value during the first quarter of the Iranian year 2025, highlighting growing bilateral trade despite an overall decline in Iran’s total non-oil exports. This targeted growth underscores Russia’s rising importance as a key market for Iran’s agricultural, petrochemical, and industrial goods amid broader economic challenges.

