French guest on Paris exhibition honoring fallen Azerbaijani journalists: "Their voices are silenced, but not forgotten" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. French visitor Ferrouze Gadery took to social media to share her reflections on a recent exhibition in Paris honoring Azerbaijani journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty, Trend reports.

The event, organized by the Baku Network analytical center, was held at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in the French capital.

Gadery described the evening as thoughtful and deeply respectful. “It was a sober and meaningful evening, marked by reverence — a moment where memory met awareness,” she wrote.

She was particularly moved by remarks delivered by BN director Elchin Aghajanov, Nigar Huseynova, advisor to the Azerbaijani Embassy in France, and Jean-Michel Brun, a well-known French journalist and Editor-in-Chief of La Gazette du Caucase.

According to Gadery, speakers highlighted the quiet courage of those who gave their lives in pursuit of truth. “In an increasingly noisy world, this moment reminded me of the essential role of a free, united press — and the importance of remembrance,” she noted.

Gadery thanked the organizers for what she called a “necessary initiative,” adding that the warm atmosphere at the close of the event allowed participants to exchange thoughts and “keep these voices from fading into silence.”

The exhibition featured a collection of materials dedicated to Azerbaijani journalists who were killed while carrying out their professional duties. It drew participants from across French society, including local and international media representatives.

The event was part of a broader Baku Network project titled Analyzing Hybrid and Ideological Threats Against Azerbaijan, and was supported by the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

Commemorative booklets were distributed to attendees at the exhibition, as well as to guests at a separate presentation marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. That event took place at UNESCO headquarters as part of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee.