Tajikistan faces key sovereign credit review by Standard & Poor’s
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Standard & Poor's analysts have begun evaluating Tajikistan's sovereign credit rating during an official visit to Dushanbe. The delegation met with National Bank Chairman Firdavs Tolibzoda to discuss key economic indicators, monetary policy, inflation management, and reserve governance.
