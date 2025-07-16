ICTA drives action on internet speed and infrastructure gaps with providers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16.​ The latest meeting between internet service operators and providers was held at the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), Trend reports via ICTA.

The first meeting in this direction took place on May 22 of this year. The meeting discussed the goals of bringing Internet speed to the level of developed countries, technological renewal of networks, and the overall development of the industry. At the same time, the priorities arising from the "Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunications and Information Technologies in the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 6, 2016, No. 1138, were brought to the attention of the public. Following the meeting, it was decided to hold such meetings, seminars, and trainings regularly.

The purpose of this meeting was to discuss the state of the preparatory work done by operators and providers to achieve their goals over the past period, the problems they had to face, as well as the current technological situation.

Speaking at the meeting, ICTA representatives stressed the importance of bringing Internet speeds to the level of developed countries and made a presentation on international positions and relevant statistics on the Ookla Global Index. The need to modernize networks, replace Ethernet connections (ETTH - Ethernet to the Home), and wireless technologies with new generation technologies was also emphasized.

ICTA noted a recurring issue in new buildings, where some construction firms install only four-fiber Ethernet cables inside apartments, limiting internet speed to under 100 Mbps. “Higher speeds such as 300, 500, or even 1000 Mbps require at least eight-fiber cables,” representatives explained.

The agency urged both providers and residents to pay close attention to the technical compatibility of Ethernet cables to ensure access to high-speed internet. "The physical infrastructure of the network is the foundation for consumers to benefit from high-speed internet services," ICTA emphasized.

The meeting concluded with a Q&A session, where the views and suggestions of operator and provider representatives were heard and addressed.

