Kazakhstan to continue humanitarian and educational support for Afghanistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 16. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Special Representative of the President for Afghanistan, Yerkin Tukumov, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Tokayev also stressed that Kazakhstan intends to continue implementing humanitarian and educational initiatives aimed at ensuring the security and stability of Afghanistan.

Moreover, the President highlighted the importance of actively utilizing the capabilities of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, located in Almaty.

At the end of the meeting, the Special Representative was tasked with facilitating effective cooperation with Afghanistan, primarily in the areas of trade, economy, and humanitarian affairs.

In 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan amounted to approximately $540 million, of which more than $520 million was exports from Kazakhstan. The main exports included flour, wheat, sunflower oil, and ferrous metals.