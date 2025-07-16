Lublin Triangle turns five, strengthens ties with unified declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. On the fifth anniversary of the Lublin Triangle format, the Foreign Ministers of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine met in Lublin and issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration and outlining strategic directions for future cooperation, Trend reports.

The statement emphasized the importance of the Lublin Triangle as a platform for strengthening regional security and called for deeper trilateral cooperation in defense and security.

The joint declaration, signed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, underscored the partners’ united approach to ensuring long-term peace and stability in the region.

The ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s integration into NATO and the European Union, describing full membership as essential to the continent’s security architecture.

The statement also highlighted the need to bolster Ukraine’s position in diplomatic negotiations by ensuring continued support and assistance, particularly in security-related areas.

The three foreign ministers confirmed their readiness to intensify cooperation on defense initiatives and regional integration efforts.

Established in July 2020, the Lublin Triangle aims to promote closer ties between Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine in areas ranging from foreign policy and defense to economic and cultural collaboration.