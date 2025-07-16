Uzbekistan, Germany’s KfW explore strategic finance and dev't partnership

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. Jasur Karshibayev, Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with a delegation from the German Development Bank (KfW), Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and KfW. Particular attention was given to ongoing investment projects supported by KfW, as well as initiatives involving budgetary support.

The discussion also focused on current and upcoming projects and reforms in the areas of gender equality, sustainable development, and socio-economic growth. Both sides expressed a strong interest in deepening collaboration in these key areas.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to continuing effective cooperation aimed at achieving shared goals and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is preparing to embark on a transformative journey in the field of digital healthcare, with robust support from the German Development Bank. KfW will provide a combination of loans and grants to fund this critical national initiative.

A major milestone of the program will be the creation of a unified digital health platform, which will serve as the cornerstone of Uzbekistan’s digital health infrastructure, streamlining services and improving access to healthcare across the country.