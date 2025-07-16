Armenian PM confirms US proposal on Zangezur Corridor management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Official Yerevan has received an offer from the US regarding the management of the corridor between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told local media, Trend reports.

"At the moment, this offer comes from the US, and we are discussing it. It is of interest to us, but there is no agreement on this issue yet. Can such an agreement be reached? Yes, it is possible," he said, answering a question about which country or international organization could exercise control over the transport corridor within the framework of a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

A few days ago, US Ambassador to Türkiye Thomas Barrack told reporters in New York that the US offered to take over the management of the 32-kilometer Zangezur corridor on the terms of a 100-year lease.

"Thus, both sides will be able to use this corridor. The purpose of the proposal is to promote progress in diplomatic negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia," he stressed.

The Zangezur Corridor is not only an infrastructure project, but also an important part of regional integration. This route will become an important tool not only for strengthening the transport system but also for accelerating the economic development of the region and strengthening strategic ties.

On March 13 this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that negotiations on the peace treaty under discussion between Azerbaijan and Armenia had been completed.

"Work on the text has been completed. At the next stage, territorial claims against Azerbaijan should be eliminated from the Constitution of Armenia. In addition, the Minsk Group and its structures, which are remnants of the past, should be abolished," Bayramov said.

On July 10, 2025, a meeting was held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, where various aspects of the agenda for the normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

The meeting confirmed that bilateral negotiations are the most effective format for resolving all issues related to the normalization process, and an agreement was reached to continue such a productive dialogue.

The leaders, having assessed the successes achieved in the border delimitation process, instructed the relevant state commissions to continue practical work in this direction.

The parties also agreed to continue bilateral negotiations and confidence-building activities between the two countries.