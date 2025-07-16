Kazakhstan prepares to export beef, lamb, and live animals to Jordan
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Representatives from Kazakhstan’s Veterinary Control Committee met with Jordan’s Veterinary Service at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture to discuss exporting Kazakh beef, lamb, and live animals to Jordan. They reviewed Kazakhstan’s veterinary control, certification, and biosecurity systems to ensure product quality and safety.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy