Kazakhstan prepares to export beef, lamb, and live animals to Jordan

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Representatives from Kazakhstan’s Veterinary Control Committee met with Jordan’s Veterinary Service at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture to discuss exporting Kazakh beef, lamb, and live animals to Jordan. They reviewed Kazakhstan’s veterinary control, certification, and biosecurity systems to ensure product quality and safety.

