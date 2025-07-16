Azerbaijan sees slight decline in electricity output at TPPs for 6M2025
Electricity production at Azerbaijan’s thermal power plants experienced a slight decrease of less than one percent in the first half of the year, totaling around 11.5 billion kWh. Despite this, the country’s overall electricity generation grew by more than two percent, supported by increased output from renewable and hydroelectric sources.
