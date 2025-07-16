Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor on July 16, Trend reports.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader of our people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath at his grave.

The Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan also paid tribute to the memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and laid flowers at her grave.