Uzbekistan reports modest uptick in trade turnover with Iran in early 2025
Trade between Uzbekistan and Iran showed modest growth in early 2025, reaching $184.7 million from January to May, up from $173.9 million during the same period last year. Despite this increase, trade remains below 2023 levels. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s overall foreign trade continues to expand, reflecting its growing role in the global economy.
