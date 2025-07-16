Tajikistan, UAE set sights on strengthening energy, industry, and trade ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 16. Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates are set to deepen economic cooperation across key sectors after doubling their mutual trade volume in the first half of 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

The progress was confirmed during a meeting between the Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, Zavqi Zavqizoda, and the UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, held on July 16. The bilateral trade turnover between countries doubled from January through June 2025 compared to the same period last year.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in priority sectors, including green energy, industry, agriculture, tourism, aviation, and logistics. The ministers agreed to make fuller use of the untapped trade and investment potential between the two countries.

Zavqizoda proposed intensifying the flow of UAE investments into Tajikistan’s economy and emphasized the strategic role of sustainable energy projects. In particular, he highlighted the importance of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund’s involvement in the Rogun Hydropower Plant and called for accelerating the necessary documentation to finalize the investment agreement.

The meeting reflects growing interest from both countries in building long-term economic ties based on sustainable development and regional connectivity.