Kazakhstan reports increase in new crop grain exports for 2024-2025

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

From September 2024 to July 10, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 9.3 million tons of new crop grain, marking a 58.4 percent increase from the previous year. This surge highlights strong international demand and successful efforts to expand export markets and improve logistics.

