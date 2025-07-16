Kazakhstan reports increase in new crop grain exports for 2024-2025
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
From September 2024 to July 10, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 9.3 million tons of new crop grain, marking a 58.4 percent increase from the previous year. This surge highlights strong international demand and successful efforts to expand export markets and improve logistics.
