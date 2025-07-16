Azerbaijan, Vietnam sign MoU on renewable energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16.​ On the eve of the 3rd session of the Intergovernmental Commission in Hanoi, the First Azerbaijan–Vietnam Business Council and Business Forum was held with the participation of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long, the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Vietnam National Entrepreneurship Association (VINEN), and business circles from both countries, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Entrepreneurs were invited to engage in information exchange on the investment climate in Azerbaijan and Vietnam, economic zones, industrial parks, high technologies, agriculture, hydrocarbons, and renewable energy; to organize mutual business missions; to take advantage of existing opportunities; to establish joint ventures; and to invest in specific projects.

Five cooperation documents were signed, including a Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy cooperation between the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan and Vietnam’s ROX Group JSC," the post said.

