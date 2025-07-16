Uzbekistan expands role of Saida Mirziyoyeva in Presidential Administration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 16. Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan, has been granted expanded authority to recruit both domestic and international experts for targeted development projects, Trend reports, citing the National Database of Legislation of Uzbekistan.

According to a new presidential decree, the Head of the Presidential Administration is now fully empowered to define employment terms and set remuneration, which may be paid in both national and foreign currencies.

Mirziyoyeva is authorized to directly engage scholars, researchers, and scientific experts, with their compensation funded through the Fund for Supporting the Activities of the Presidential Administration.

The decree also confers several key administrative powers upon her, including the authority to:

Approve the organizational and staffing structure of the Presidential Administration;

Appoint and dismiss deputy presidential advisors and deputy heads of structural divisions within the Administration;

Appoint and dismiss the Head of the Compliance Service and the Head of the Chancellery, including individuals previously confirmed by the president.

However, the appointment of the Head of the Presidential Administration, their deputies, presidential advisors, presidential representatives, and department heads remains the exclusive prerogative of the president.

Additionally, Mirziyoyeva is required to conduct a performance evaluation of the Administration’s senior management within two weeks, aiming to identify and promote high-performing and high-potential personnel.

Presidential advisors and heads of structural units have been given ten days to submit lists of development projects in their respective areas for Mirziyoyeva’s review and approval. The Department of Communications has also been instructed to develop a new State Communication Strategy within one month.

These reforms follow a series of structural changes implemented in late June, which included multiple personnel shifts. Notably, the position of Head of the Presidential Administration — previously abolished in August 2023 — has been reinstated. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev appointed his eldest daughter, Saida Mirziyoyeva, to the re-established post. She had previously served as his assistant.