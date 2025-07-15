Azerbaijan, NATO eye new horizons for strategic cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ The International Military Cooperation Department hosted a working meeting between representatives of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO experts, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation.

The parties also discussed the work done within the framework of the NATO documents “Individually Tailored Partnership Program” and “Planning and Review Process”.