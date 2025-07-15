Rally Estonia triggers special airspace restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Temporary airspace restrictions will be in effect over southern Estonia from July 17 through July 20 for the duration of Rally Estonia, one of the largest motorsport events in the region, Trend reports.

The restrictions prohibit flights by both manned and unmanned aircraft within designated zones without prior authorization from the event organizer, Estonian Autosport Events MTÜ.

The restrictions do not apply to flights directly related to the event or essential search-and-rescue (SAR) and medical (HOSP) operations.

The airspace measures aim to ensure safety for spectators and all aircraft operating in the area by preventing uncoordinated or unauthorized flights above the rally routes.

Details on the restricted zones have been published in the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP SUP) and are available here.