Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia ink MoU on mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15.​ A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia has been officially approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the "Memorandum of Understanding on the Mutual Recognition of Certificates following Regulation I/10 of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978​" (with amendments), signed between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Authority for Transport of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The memorandum, signed on April 28, 2025, in Riyadh, is aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sector by facilitating the recognition of professional qualifications of seafarers in line with international standards.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel