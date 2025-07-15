Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces shutdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced it will suspend all operations starting from September 1, 2025, following a strategic decision by its parent company, Wizz Air Holdings, Trend reports.
The airline’s final day of service will be August 31, 2025, the company confirmed in a statement issued to passengers.
As a result of the shutdown, flights operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on various routes — including those to and from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — will be cancelled. The decision is expected to impact hundreds of passengers across the region who rely on the low-cost carrier for direct connections between the Gulf and Central Asia.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has pledged to support affected customers and outlined the following options:
-
Passengers with flights scheduled after August 31 will receive a full refund within seven days, processed via their original method of payment.
-
Passengers whose return flights fall after the suspension date will be given the choice to either rebook an earlier return flight or apply for a full refund.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched in January 2021 as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi-based ADQ. The airline rapidly expanded its network to offer budget-friendly connections between the UAE and a number of cities across the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia.