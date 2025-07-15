Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces shutdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced it will suspend all operations starting from September 1, 2025, following a strategic decision by its parent company, Wizz Air Holdings, Trend reports.

The airline’s final day of service will be August 31, 2025, the company confirmed in a statement issued to passengers.

As a result of the shutdown, flights operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi on various routes — including those to and from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan — will be cancelled. The decision is expected to impact hundreds of passengers across the region who rely on the low-cost carrier for direct connections between the Gulf and Central Asia.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has pledged to support affected customers and outlined the following options:

Passengers with flights scheduled after August 31 will receive a full refund within seven days, processed via their original method of payment.

Passengers whose return flights fall after the suspension date will be given the choice to either rebook an earlier return flight or apply for a full refund.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched in January 2021 as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi-based ADQ. The airline rapidly expanded its network to offer budget-friendly connections between the UAE and a number of cities across the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia.