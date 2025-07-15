Kazakhstan gears up for energy leap with pipeline mega-projects

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 15. To fulfill the President’s goal of full national gasification, the Kazakh Government is pursuing various approaches, such as tapping into domestic gas resources and importing gas from neighboring countries, said Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a briefing, Trend reports.

According to the information, for the purpose of gasifying the Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions, it is planned to continue the construction of the second, third, and fourth stages of the main “Saryarka” gas pipeline.

To implement this project, it is planned to build the second string of the “Beineu – Bozoi – Shymkent” pipeline with a capacity of 15 billion cubic meters per year.

Currently, construction and installation work has already begun on the first stage, which involves building the linear part of the gas pipeline with a capacity of up to 10 billion cubic meters per year and a length of 1,450 km, including three new compressor stations. Completion is planned for 2026.

Additionally, the Government is negotiating with potential investors regarding gas imports from neighboring countries for the northern and eastern regions.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that further development of the gas industry is impossible without establishing a balanced and economically justified tariff policy.

“Gas prices in our domestic market are significantly lower than global prices, so we will gradually move towards an increase in order to create a normal, undistorted situation. Then the gas industry will become investment-attractive and will develop,” noted the Prime Minister.

Today, the Government of Kazakhstan held a meeting to discuss the results of socio-economic development and the execution of the national budget for January–June 2025. A media briefing is currently being held following the session.