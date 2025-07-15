Iran still committed to diplomacy, says President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Iran remains confident that the window for diplomacy is still open, said President Masoud Pezeshkian in an address to Iranians living abroad, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Iran is firmly committed to the path of peace and is mobilizing all available political resources in pursuit of that goal.

"Iran supports diplomacy and constructive engagement, and stands firmly against war," Pezeshkian said. "To keep the threat of war away from our country, we will use every political and diplomatic tool at our disposal, while defending our legitimate rights."

The president noted that Iran has repeatedly stated its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only. Within this framework, Tehran held five rounds of indirect negotiations with the United States. However, just as preparations for a sixth round were underway, Israel—backed by the U.S.—carried out an airstrike on Iran, killing numerous high-ranking military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

On the morning of June 13, Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory, resulting in significant casualties among senior military officers, generals, nuclear experts, and top officials.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory operation dubbed “True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The strikes caused civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the United States launched airstrikes targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

In response, on the evening of June 23, Iran struck a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also released a statement confirming that hostilities had ceased.

Meanwhile, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the United States over Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. The talks were mediated by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi, while the U.S. team was headed by Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitcoff. The first, third, and fourth rounds were held in Muscat, Oman; the second and fifth rounds took place in Rome, Italy.