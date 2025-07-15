Slovakia eyes to establish honorary consulate in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Slovakia is preparing to open an honorary consulate in one of Azerbaijan’s economically promising regions, newly appointed Ambassador Elchin Gasimov announced, Trend reports.

“The goal is to create conditions for establishing an honorary consulate of the Slovak Republic in regions of Azerbaijan that hold strong economic potential,” Gasimov said. He emphasized that such a step would further support Slovak businesses looking to expand in the country and enhance regional cooperation.

Gasimov, who previously served as Deputy Ambassador in Baku and held senior advisory roles in Slovakia’s government, was recently appointed as Slovakia’s top envoy to Azerbaijan. His arrival follows a notable strengthening of bilateral relations, which were elevated to a strategic partnership during Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s visit to Baku last year.

According to Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár, energy and defense remain top areas of cooperation, with particular interest in Azerbaijani oil and natural gas imports. In 2024, trade between the two countries reached approximately 210 million euros.

Gasimov underscored the broader scope of economic cooperation, pointing to opportunities in IT and transport technology. He also reaffirmed Slovakia’s commitment to maintaining close diplomatic dialogue, including regular inter-ministerial consultations.

The Slovak Embassy in Baku, which also serves as a NATO contact point, plays a key role in fostering political and security ties.