Uzbekistan, Russian's Tatarstan sign roadmap to improve labor migration and economic cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. A delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Olimjon Abdullayev, conducted a working visit to Russia’s Volga Federal District and held high-level talks with the Chairman of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, Trend reports.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with particular emphasis on labor migration and the creation of favorable conditions for Uzbek citizens working in Tatarstan. The sides also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in economic, educational, and cultural spheres.

Chairman Minnikhanov highlighted the significant contribution of Uzbek labor migrants to Tatarstan’s economic development and reaffirmed the region’s commitment to ensuring their legal and social protection. In response, the Uzbek delegation expressed appreciation for the attention paid to migration issues and reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to promoting safe, legal, and well-regulated labor migration.

The two sides discussed prospects for cooperation in several key areas, including:

Establishing support mechanisms for migrants, such as information centers and advisory services;

Facilitating the mutual recognition of qualifications and expanding vocational training programs;

Enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, and logistics;

Strengthening people-to-people ties through cultural events, academic exchanges, and youth initiatives.

Both parties expressed mutual interest in expanding interregional cooperation, developing direct partnerships between Uzbek and Tatarstan regions, and fostering fraternal and business ties.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular dialogue and strengthen partnership relations, contributing to the further development of Uzbek-Russian strategic cooperation.

In particular, the parties agreed to create a working group to develop mechanisms to counter illegal migration and to contribute to increasing the volume of organized recruitment of citizens of the Republic of Uzbekistan for work in the Republic of Tatarstan. An agreement was also reached to adopt a “Roadmap” for taking joint measures to implement the agreements reached.

This visit represents a concrete step toward advancing practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tatarstan and reinforces their shared commitment to protecting the rights of labor migrants and expanding multifaceted bilateral relations.