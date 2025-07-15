Azerbaijan expresses their desire to put real agreement in place with Israelis - Mike Waltz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan expressed their desire to put a a real agreement in place with the Israelis, US Ambassador to the UN nominee Mike Waltz said at a hearing of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Trend reports.

"We talked about Azerbaijan and their desire to not only come closer to the United States, but to perhaps put a real agreement in place with the Armenians, a real agreement in place with the Israelis, and the commercial opportunities that abound not only for American business, but that will change the geopolitical landscape," he said at a hearing of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.