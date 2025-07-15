Uzbekistan, China cement regional ties with enhanced cooperation pact

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. Governor of the Fergana Region, Khairullo Bozorov, met with a delegation from Shanlo city in Shaanxi Province, led by Zhao Jing, Secretary of the Shanlo City Committee of the Communist Party of China, to discuss the expansion of bilateral partnership and explore new opportunities for deeper cooperation, Trend reports.

During the visit, a Memorandum of Friendship and Cooperation between the cities of Fergana and Shanlo was formally signed, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relations.

Opening the meeting, Khairullo Bozorov highlighted the steady growth of the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China, emphasizing that interregional cooperation is becoming increasingly practical and productive.

He pointed to the rising frequency of delegation exchanges and the successful implementation of joint investment and industrial projects, which have infused new momentum into the relationship and opened fresh avenues for collaboration.

Bozorov also noted the increasing number of Chinese entrepreneurs visiting Fergana, with comprehensive support and favorable conditions in place to facilitate their business activities.

In response, Zhao Jing expressed satisfaction with the dynamic progress of cooperation and reaffirmed Shanlo’s keen interest in expanding business ties with Fergana. She remarked that Chinese entrepreneurs are closely monitoring investment opportunities in Uzbekistan, where conducive conditions now exist across diverse sectors. Zhao Jing confirmed that Shanlo’s business community is ready to launch concrete initiatives in industry, infrastructure, and trade.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening trust and broadening their mutually beneficial partnership. Governor Bozorov reiterated his administration’s readiness to provide continuous support for investment projects.