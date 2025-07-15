Turkmen fruit producer increases peach and apple harvests
Turkmen company Miwe harvested 180 tons of fruit from its orchards in 2025 and is expanding exports. Located in Ahal province, the enterprise cultivates a variety of fruits using modern drip irrigation and aims to increase its share in foreign markets.
