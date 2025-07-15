Uzbekistan’s Fargo inks deal with Chinese UBRAND, paving way for logistics breakthrough

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 15. At the SCO Digital Economy Forum in Tianjin, a strategic investment cooperation agreement was signed between Uzbekistan’s Fargo and Chinese company UBRAND, a leader and innovator in logistics and e-commerce solutions, Trend reports.

The agreement initiates a joint project to establish a B2B2C infrastructure connecting China and Uzbekistan. In the initial phase, Fargo will receive investments aimed at large-scale development of its logistics capabilities, including:

Deployment of a fleet of 2,000 electric vehicles for last-mile delivery;

Increasing delivery volumes to 100,000 orders per day within two years;

Development of fulfillment solutions based on DBS/FBS models involving key local marketplaces;

Expansion of warehousing and sorting facilities.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance logistics and fulfillment infrastructure to support trade and economic integration between China, Uzbekistan, and the broader Central Asian region.

Fargo is a leading logistics solutions provider in Uzbekistan, specializing in tailored services for e-commerce merchants, banks, and customers.